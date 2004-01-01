Neonatal NIBP Air Hose. Length 1.5m (4.92 ft.). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pediatric or adult cuffs, Utilizes neonatal connector configuration. This cable is used for close patient proximity and replaces the M1596B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.