Single-patient, adult and pediatric SpO₂ clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Single-patient, adult and pediatric SpO₂ clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

Temperature Range: Operating: 10 to 37 degrees C (50 to 98.6 degrees F), 95% RH max at 37 degrees C. Storage: -40 to 70 degrees C (-40 to 158 degrees F), 95% RH max at 37 degrees C (98.6 degrees F).

