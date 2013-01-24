Home
Quick-Cross Select Support catheter

Quick-Cross Select

Support catheter

The proven performance of Quick-Cross, now with the ability to navigate and select. Its 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease. Its low-profile tapered tip ensures seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition.

Features
Stainless steel braid

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
45˚ angled tip

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Specifications

Model number 518-093
Throw angle
  • 45°
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Model number 518-091
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Working length
  • 135 cm
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-087
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Working length
  • 150 cm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Model number 518-089
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Throw angle
  • 45°
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Model number 518-079
Working length
  • 90 cm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Model number 518-085
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Working length
  • 135 cm
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Throw angle
  • 15 mm
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Model number 518-081
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Throw angle
  • 45°
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Model number 518-083
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Throw angle
  • 45°
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"

