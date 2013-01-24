Home
Quick-Cross Support catheter

Quick-Cross

Support catheter

Quick-Cross support catheters were the first support catheters designed around the wire to receive FDA clearance. Since clearance in 2004, the market-leading Quick-Cross product line has helped thousands of physicians cross tortuous anatomy, allowed for exchange of guidewires, and provided a conduit for delivery of saline and diagnostic contrast agents.

Features
Translucent shaft

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access.
Three radiopaque markers

Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Specifications

Model number 518-066
Model number 518-066
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Model number 518-034
Model number 518-034
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Working length
  • 135 cm
Model number 518-033
Model number 518-033
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Model number 518-035
Model number 518-035
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03 in
Working length
  • 150 cm
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018 in
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8 / 0.023 F / in
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044 in
Model number 518-065
Model number 518-065
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020 "
Model number 518-032
Model number 518-032
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Working length
  • 135 cm
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020"
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Model number 518-038
Model number 518-038
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-036
Model number 518-036
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Working length
  • 90 cm
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Model number 518-037
Model number 518-037
Working length
  • 135 cm
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"

