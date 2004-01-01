On Demand Clinical Support provides real-time access to Philips CT experts on demand, using CT Collaboration Live**. On Demand Clinical Support provides healthcare professionals with clinical support for questions related to the Philips CT system and tools, such as patient set-up and positioning, protocol selection and features to help improve image quality. On request, a Philips Clinical Application Specialist can provide answers to clinical questions within a short response time.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips CT experts provide real-time support on demand
Build confidence in new CT technology, enhance imaging consistency, get expert advice to improve imaging and throughput, increase staff capabilities and enhance the staff experience through On Demand Clinical Support. On Demand Clinical Support is available using CT Collaboration Live** so you can reach out to a Philips expert directly from the CT system.
Available remotely, when needed
On request, a Philips Clinical Application Specialist can provide answers to CT clinical questions within a short response time.
Available remotely, when needed
On request, a Philips Clinical Application Specialist can provide answers to CT clinical questions within a short response time.
*Not available in all geographies.
**510(k) pending – not available for sale in the USA. Not available in all geographies.
