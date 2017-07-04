We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Lateral roll
|
|Table top length, width
|
|Operation conditions
|
|Side rails
|
|Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
|
|Float and lock
|
|Transport handle
|
|AC power: 100-250 Volts
|
|Exchangeable table top
|
|Trendelenburg
|
|Wheels and steering
|
|Length, width, height
|
|Translucent table top
|
|Patient weight
|
|Translucent length
|
|Geometry
|
|Maximum power/ generator power
|
|Mobile View Station
|
|X-ray generation
|
|Matrix size
|
|Lowest lateral position
|
|Angulation
|
|Stand
|
|Depth
|
|X-ray tube
|
|Dynamic Range
|
|Active Detector Area
|
|Connectivity
|
|Pixel pitch
|
|Flat Detector
|
|Source image distance
|