Safe-T-Care Infusion sets

IV fluid delivery system

Safe-T-Care Infusion Sets were developed in response to specific requests by clinicians to provide a cost-effective system for IV fluid delivery. They allow the caregiver to administer any type of IV solution in a closed system.

Closed-system fluid delivery

Safe-T-Care Infusion Sets allow caregivers to administer medication, lipids, and other fluids intravenously in a cost-effective, closed system.

Two sizes with optional filter

Safe-T-Care Infusion Sets allow caregivers to administer medication, lipids, and other fluids intravenously in a cost-effective, closed system.

Two sizes with optional filter suit a range of patients

