Sweet-Ease is a 24% sucrose and purified water solution. Sucrose is an all natural, non-pharmacologic intervention widely proven to be associated with statistically and clinically significant reductions in discomfort to the infant.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Versatile solution can be used in all hospital areas
Sweet-Ease Natural may be used in all areas of the hospital, including the NICU, PICU, newborn nursery, ER or at the pediatrician’s office. A WeeThumbie or Soothie pacifier can be used to help administer Sweet-Ease Natural, and help calm and soothe distressed babies up to six months of age.
Two convenient sizes to simplify usage
The 2 mL vial with no preservatives, simplifies workflow by allowing sucrose to be applied directly onto the tip of an infant's tongue or buccal surface. The 51 mL translucent, spill-resistant cup (filled to 15 mL) allows a pacifier to be dipped into the cup.
