Sidestream LoFlo

EtCO2/O2 Oral/Nasal Cannula, Paediatric

Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO2 sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 3m (10ft)
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .622kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
See all specifications
