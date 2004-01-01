Search terms

Single-patient, pediatric/adult SpO₂ clip sensor

The disposable Philips M1131A adult and paediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).

Features
Study shows nurse preference¹

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.

Simplifies inventory management

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Replaces Product
  • M1131A
Recommended patient weight
  • Greater than 40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • .275 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
Adapter cable compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
