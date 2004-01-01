The disposable Philips M1131A adult and paediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Replaces Product
|
|Recommended patient weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with non Philips products
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Adapter cable compatibility
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Patient Application
|
|Replaces Product
|
|Patient Application
|
|Replaces Product
|
|Recommended patient weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with non Philips products
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Adapter cable compatibility
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.