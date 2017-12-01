The Philips Nasal Alar FAST SpO2 Sensor ensures dependable monitoring of oxygen saturation at the nasal ala, where a robust blood supply from the carotid arteries is maintained. This location generates a strong, consistent signal and is less susceptible to vascular constriction compared to extremities,¹ providing accurate and reliable signals, even in challenging conditions involving low perfusion and centralization of blood flow.² Designed for comfort and durability, the sensor is non-adhesive and can be used on one patient for up to seven days across multiple care areas.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
The nasal ala provides reliable measurement
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
The nasal ala provides reliable measurement
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
Preferred placement for low perfusion
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Flexible use cases
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Durable SpO₂ sensor
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
The nasal ala provides reliable measurement
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
The nasal ala provides reliable measurement
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
Preferred placement for low perfusion
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Flexible use cases
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Durable SpO₂ sensor
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
* Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor is not released in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
**Refer to Instructions for Use for the full list of compatible devices or check with your Philips representative for more information.
1. Morey TE, Rice MJ, Vasilopoulos T, Dennis DM, Melker RJ.Feasibility and accuracy of nasal alar pulse oximetry. Br J Anaesth. 2014; 112(6):1109-14. doi: 10.1093/bja/aeu095.
2. Schallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Arroyo C, Mazuski J. Comparison of nasal and forehead oximetry accuracy and pressure injury in critically ill patients. Heart & Lung 2018, 47:93-99. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrtlng.2017.12.002
3. Schallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Mazuski J. Comparison of Nasal and Forehead Oximetry Accuracy and Pressure Injury in Critically Ill Patients. Critical Care Medicine. 2016;44:12(Suppl.).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.