Squishon 2 gel pillow Infant positioning aid

Squishon 2 gel pillow

Infant positioning aid

Soft, pliable, cushions that support and cradle a baby’s head, body, or limbs. It is made from a soft, breathable material and is filled with a non-toxic gel. The rectangular shape maintains support while allowing for head movement. You can also fold and tape the Squishon to produce a prone roll with a desired shape. Squishon 2 has an extremely soft surface to support very low birthweight infants.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Positioning
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Product Type
  • Gel-E Donut and Squishon Positioning Aids
DEHP-free
  • Yes
BPA-free
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 18 months
Packaging Unit
  • 12/Case
