Reusable Temperature Sensor for esophageal, rectal, and axillary application. The FlexTEMP II sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket.
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Replaces Product
989803162531
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression
Use with Philips Supplies
989803178181 FlexTEMP System Jacket
Package Weight
1 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - FlexTEMP II Sensor Temperature - Philips