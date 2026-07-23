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Expression MR Wireless SpO2 Patient Module (Gen-3) Networks 1-5
Expression MR Wireless SpO2 Patient Module (Gen-3) Networks 1-5
SpO2 (Peripheral capillary oxygen saturation)
MR monitoring
Expression MR Wireless SpO2 Patient Module (Gen-3) Networks 1-5
SpO2 (Peripheral capillary oxygen saturation)
MR monitoring
Wireless SpO2 module for use with the Expression MR400 patient monitor on networks 1-5
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
866185
Package Weight
0.350 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Expression MR Wireless SpO2 Patient Module (Gen-3) - Philips