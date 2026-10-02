Technology
PureWave
Number of elements
192
Frequency range
9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Aperture
53.76 mm
Field of view
102°
Volume of field of view
-
Modes
2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, variable XRES, and harmonic imaging
Applications
General purpose abdominal (adult and pediatric, including vascular), obstetrical, gynecological, urology, fetal heart and interventional applications
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Physical dimensions
-