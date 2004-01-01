PerformanceBridge

Customizable healthcare data platform with near real-time insights, aggregating data from diverse sources. Empowers staff for operational improvements, cost reduction, and supports learning. Flexible for rapid application and deployment, backed by a dedicated clinical transformation manager for expert support.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
View product
A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, safe, and secure remote imaging solution that seamlessly connects imaging experts in a command center with technologists at scan locations across their organization. Radiology Operations Command Center Console, an FDA cleared and EU-MDR certified remote scanning solution enables imaging experts at a command center to remotely view and edit exams on multiple scanners across the enterprise in collaboration with the scanner facing technologist. Radiology Operations Command Center enables imaging experts to seamlessly interact with scanner-facing technologists remotely through chat, voice, and video, all while concurrently accessing scanner console screens, without compromising imaging quality, privacy, safety, or security.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionIreland (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.