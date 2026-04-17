A scalable remote imaging solution that connects imaging experts in a command center with technologists working at scanners from multiple vendors and across imaging modalities**. The Radiology Operations Command Center Console is an FDA-cleared and EU-MDR-certified [1] remote scanning solution that empowers imaging experts to collaborate with scanner-facing technologists regardless of their location. From a centralized command center, experts can remotely view the consoles on multiple scanners, and even edit* one at a time, while engaging in real-time communication***. These interactions are enabled through secure access to scanner console screens, designed to support privacy, safety, and data security requirements.