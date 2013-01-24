GEMINI GXL 16 is an open PET/CT system designed to provide increased comfort for claustrophobic and pediatric patients, as well as patients who have difficulty lying still. It offers diagnostic & treatment planning flexibility.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
OpenView Gantry offers new level of patient comfort
This system’s unique open design offers increased patient comfort for anxious and claustrophobic patients. Expanse Technology means patients can see outside the bore for part of the exam, allowing them to relax and offering the potential for staff/patient contact. The 190 cm scan length allows true whole body imaging for PET and CT.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
"Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process."
