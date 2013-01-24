Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Allura Interventional X-ray system

Allura Xper FD 20/10 - DS

Interventional X-ray system

Find similar products

This highly evolved flat detector system combines the stable geometry of the Allura family with 3D image guidance to facilitate workflow from diagnosis to final check.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
2k digital imaging chain || Superb image quality and cover

2k digital imaging chain for high quality, distortion-free images

The 2k flat detector captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional X-ray systems to support confident decision making.
Live 3D Guidance || Live Image Guidance

Live 3D Guidance for extra insight

Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
Personalized settings || Intuitive design

Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks

Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
Integrated cath lab || Superb image quality and cover

Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making

Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed
XperCT || Live Image Guidance

XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab

XperCT provides high quality imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Full body coverage || Superb image quality and cover

Full body coverage for excellent access

Philips unique biplane geometry provides full body coverage for neurovascular and vascular interventions.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand