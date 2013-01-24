Home
IntelliSpace Portal 11 One work environment, one advanced imaging solution

One work environment, one advanced imaging solution

With consistent workflows across applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 is designed to support you to optimise performance and drive productivity.

Features
A comprehensive set of over 70 clinical applications for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, and Vascular with a steady heartbeat of new functionalities and enhancement to keep you update with the latest solution innovation.
Philips service agreements go beyond standard service support. The advanced visualization proposition offers a broad range of services from hardware, software, customer support to education to fit your needs and meet your unique clinical, operational, and financial goals.
Patient and role-based access control to protect sensitive patient data from unauthorized access. Provides a data segregation mechanism to assign exams based on application entity title and DICOM tags.
From a single workstation towards an enterprise solution for up to 200 concurrent users with a single patient directory across the enterprise. Fast deployment on-site of a complete server virtualized solution deployed on-premise infrastructure of hospital or infrastructure provided by Philips.

IntelliSpace Portal provides seamless integration across modalities, imaging data systems, and patient data sets with one single license, software version, and point of service.

Please click on the below clinical areas for details per specialty.
Cardiology
Oncology
Neurology
Additional applications
Pulmonology
Vascular
Orthopedics
A platform that scales with your growing needs

As hospital grow bigger, clinical solutions are often purchased only as the need arises. Meaning that clinical tools are acquired at different times, on different releases, and with different license packages where each site has a fixed number of users. There is a better way by moving to IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise.

Discover our Education center and explore a wide range of informative content, covering clinical white papers, advanced imaging application tutorials, webinars, and customer testimonials.

Continuous evolution and services

Designed to offer flexibility our Service Agreements solutions allow you to choose levels of service to fit your in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.
AV Rightfit

Flexible maintenance service agreement
  • Flexible, customizable service plans.
  • Latest technology to keep systems current.
  • High system uptime, performance and productivity.
AVaaS

An all-in one subscription service solution
  • Lower your operating cost with a recurring, predictable all-inclusive subscription model.
  • Access the latest clinical innovations from Philips, in existing and new application.
  • Protecting your investment through software updates and upgrades combined with inclusive clinical & IT training.
