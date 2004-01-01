Search terms

Flexible Module Server FMX-4

The Flexible Module Server FMX-4 provides 4 module slots for use with individual measurement modules and the recorder. The optional E20 Multi Measurement Module mount provides a mounting plate with an SRL connector for attaching a multi-measurement module. The FMX-4 is only compatible with IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors.

Features
Scalability

Scalability

Additional Connections Possible: Use the MSL connector to connect an additional MMS.

  • Scalability
Specifications

Weight
  • &lt;950 g/2.09 lb
Dimensions
  • 194 x 139 x 110 mm/7.64 x 5.47 x 4.33 in
Ingress Protection
  • IP21
