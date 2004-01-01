The Bispectral Index (BIS) Module provides numerics and high-resolution trends to help monitor consciousness and sedation in the OR, ICU, and in other clinical settings such as outpatient surgery and conscious sedation. Using Covidien technology, BIS measurements help you formulate the type and optimal dosage of anesthetic or sedative medication for each patient.
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
Bilateral Measurements
