Shock Delivery
Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Waveform
Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Shock Series
Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Charge time
- • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
- • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
- • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
- • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
- • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
- • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
- • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Patient Impedance Range
Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values