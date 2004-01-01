Search terms

Avalon FM30

Fetal Monitor

Find similar products

Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.

Contact & support
Features
NST Trace Interpretation
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Click here for more information
NST Trace Interpretation
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed
For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.
Click here for more information
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Click here for more information
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Click here for more information
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Click here for more information
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Reliability features
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Click here for more information
Reliability features
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Click here for more information
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
Click here for more information
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.
Click here for more information
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Click here for more information
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
  • NST Trace Interpretation
  • Extensive fetal parameters
  • IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
  • Large, intuitive color display
See all features
NST Trace Interpretation
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Click here for more information
NST Trace Interpretation
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency

Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed
For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.
Click here for more information
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed

For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Click here for more information
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Click here for more information
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Click here for more information
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Reliability features
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Click here for more information
Reliability features
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Click here for more information
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
Click here for more information
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.
Click here for more information
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Click here for more information
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

Looking for documentation relating to our products?

Search here

Looking for our online healthcare store for professionals?

Shop now

Specifications

Battery
Battery
Operating time (optional)
  • Up to four hour(s)
General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Not for diagnostic use
  • DECG, MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Interfaces
Interfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
NST timer
  • Standard
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hour(s)
Weight
Weight
Weight without battery option
  • 11.2 pounds/5.1 kg
Weight with battery option
  • 11.7 pounds/5.3 kg
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard
Battery
Battery
Operating time (optional)
  • Up to four hour(s)
General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
See all specifications
Battery
Battery
Operating time (optional)
  • Up to four hour(s)
General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Not for diagnostic use
  • DECG, MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Interfaces
Interfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
NST timer
  • Standard
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hour(s)
Weight
Weight
Weight without battery option
  • 11.2 pounds/5.1 kg
Weight with battery option
  • 11.7 pounds/5.3 kg
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.