IntelliVue Bedside patient monitors

IntelliVue MP40 and MP50

Bedside patient monitors

Philips IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors combine portability and measurement flexibility to match the pace and unique needs of intermediate care environments. They are highly configurable and easy to use.

  • * Touchscreen available only on IntelliVue MP50
  • ** Battery operation optional. 5-hour battery time based on these conditions: basic monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes. 4-hour battery time based on these conditions: extended monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module and Module Extension in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes, and recording every 15 minutes

