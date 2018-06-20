Home
Eagle Eye Platinum ST Digital IVUS short tip catheter

Eagle Eye Platinum ST

Digital IVUS short tip catheter

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*

Features
Deliverability in Tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*
Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Assesses More of Vessel
Closer visualization

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.
Low Profile for Complex Cases
Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*
IVUS Co-registration
SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
Radiopaque Markers
Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
VH IVUS
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.¹,²
Specifications

Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014"
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
Working length
  • 150 cm
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F (I.D. 0.056")
  • 1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
  • 2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
  • *Data on file

