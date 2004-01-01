Search terms

Radiology information system (RIS)

Greater patient satisfaction, greater workflow efficiency for radiology departments with RIS

Philips Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology behind this radiology information system offers smart resource management of medical images and patient data, with a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere to help healthcare systems enhance patient care.

Features
RIS with end-to-end workflow, from ordering to report distribution
Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.

Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.

Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.
Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.
Secure and scalable RIS architecture to meet growing needs
The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.
The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.
A RIS that is intuitive and modular at its core
With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.
With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.
Keeping a focus on the patient for better patient care

Workflow Information Management considers the patient from the very beginning of their pathway, across radiology settings. The Patient Assistant app allows patients to schedule their own exams and the Patient Kiosk app gives them the opportunity to sign in when they arrive at your facility. The system always identifies the patient with the correct type of exam and exam location.

Workflow Information Management considers the patient from the very beginning of their pathway, across radiology settings. The Patient Assistant app allows patients to schedule their own exams and the Patient Kiosk app gives them the opportunity to sign in when they arrive at your facility. The system always identifies the patient with the correct type of exam and exam location.
Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.

Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.

Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.
Through seamless integration with the Philips Image Management solution, the web module includes all the patient management capabilities needed for healthcare providers to manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in patient registration through to digital imaging results distribution while saving time and optimizing accuracy for healthcare providers.
Secure and scalable RIS architecture to meet growing needs
The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.
The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, offering the opportunity to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology department’s workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture for healthcare facilities.
A RIS that is intuitive and modular at its core
With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.

With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.
With the latest release, in addition to the existing radiology capabilities, cardiology scheduling needs are also included. Highly configurable worklists and easy to access patient information/history will help users to find all needed information to proceed with few clicks through the entire scheduling workflow.
Keeping a focus on the patient for better patient care

Workflow Information Management considers the patient from the very beginning of their pathway, across radiology settings. The Patient Assistant app allows patients to schedule their own exams and the Patient Kiosk app gives them the opportunity to sign in when they arrive at your facility. The system always identifies the patient with the correct type of exam and exam location.

Workflow Information Management considers the patient from the very beginning of their pathway, across radiology settings. The Patient Assistant app allows patients to schedule their own exams and the Patient Kiosk app gives them the opportunity to sign in when they arrive at your facility. The system always identifies the patient with the correct type of exam and exam location.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

