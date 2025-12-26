Disclaimer

Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

1. Philips supportive claim evidence documented internally.

2. Compared to the same measurements performed manually.

3. Contract required. Diagnostic use, remote access via mobile device or browser, multi-party feature and system-to-system connect require release 2.0 or higher. Not intended to be used with Q-Apps.

4. https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/feature-detail/ultrasound-care-and-cleaning.

*Travel cases sold separately.

Results of case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.