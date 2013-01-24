Home
Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Features
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The gold standard for security

The gold standard for security

Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
PureWave transducer technology || KBA1

PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients

The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is available on two Sparq transducers the C5-1 and X7-2t.
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design || Environmental fit

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures

Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures

To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
Automation features for easy scanning

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Multiport adapter || Environmental fit

Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers

This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs

Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Battery operation saves critical time

Battery operation saves critical time

Advanced features such as battery operation and 'instant on' facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Testimonials

“The simplicity of its design and the intuitiveness of its user interface make Sparq a pleasure to use. Sparq’s ergonomically efficient controls and high resolution screen really benefit our clinicians’ day-to-day workflows. A compact and highly mobile device, it is also perfect to use in the operating theatre environment.”
Barry Nichols, consultant in Anesthesia and Pain Management, Taunton & Somerset NHS Foundation, Musgrove Hospital.

