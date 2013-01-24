QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data necessary to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.
Women's health 3DQ || Advanced image visualization
Women's health 3DQ for advanced viewing and quantification
3D tools that support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. QLAB allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, and use all vision controls, and perform everyday measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. It also measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
Fetal Heart Navigation || Diagnostic confidence
Fetal Heart Navigation helps evaluate the fetal heart
Provides a semi-automated protocol using 3D datasets to evaluate the fetal heart. Automates the initial ductal arch view and guides the novice user in obtaining views recommended in the ISUOG Fetal Cardiac Screening Guidelines.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Diagnostic confidence
Region of Interest (ROI)
Designed for both contrast and 2D imaging to increase the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurements.
