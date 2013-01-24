Home
QLAB Quantification software

QLAB

Quantification software

QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study.

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) || Diagnostic confidence
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)

Automatic carotid intima media thickness measurement. Fast and easy access to IMT data.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.) || Efficient workflow

Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)

Easy‐to‐use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy‐to‐interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) || Advanced image visualization

View, slice, and display 3D volumes and measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Insight for clinical decisions || Diagnostic confidence

How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
CMQ Stress || Efficient workflow

Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Fast and easy‐to‐use interface designed specifically for stress echo exams.
Strain Quantification (SQ) || Advanced image visualization

Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Power and Intelligence || Diagnostic confidence

QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification • New user interface • New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence • Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use • Patient study management, image review, and advanced visualization and quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification || Diagnostic confidence

Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis

Use 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. This Q-app automatically measures plaque burden or how much plaque is present throughout the captured volume. It also measures the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plaque composition.
QLAB is for you || Diagnostic confidence

• Proven quantification for exams that are easier to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information • Viewing, manipulating, and measuring 3D data sets • Advanced image analysis tools for 2D and 3D quantification and color Doppler quantification • Performing contrast studies • Off‐cart cardiac viewing, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D, color, and 3D imaging modes • Creating graphic files in BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, and AVI formats for presentation purposes • Comprehensive measurement reporting
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificati... || Diagnostic confidence

Automated Cardiac Motion QuantificationA.I. (aCMQA.I.)

Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17‐segment bull's‐eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.... || Diagnostic confidence

Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.)

Automatic border detection of LV. Rapid access to proven 2D EF and volumes. Choose between the Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (using annulus motion). The ideal tool of every h l b
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Diagnostic confidence

Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)

Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi‐automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user‐selectable group of volume segments. Semi‐automated Q‐App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Diagnostic confidence

Echo contrast and color images Extract acoustic data from images.

