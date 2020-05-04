Search terms

Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹

Boost your MR performance, and confidence

The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies². A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.

Features
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.

Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.

Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.

Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.

Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.

Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.

Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
  Confidence for MR Conditional implants
  Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
  Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
  Provide an immersive visual experience
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.

Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.

Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.

Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.

Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.

Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.

Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.

Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (zero boil-off)
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0.0 l/hr
Omega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m⁶
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.5 m
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
  • Yes
Auto patient centering
  • Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
  • Yes
In-room exam start
  • Yes
ScanWise Implant
  • Yes
Automated planning and scanning
  • Yes
Automated patient coaching
  • Yes
Automated post-processing
  • Yes
  • 1 Ingenia 1.5T Evolution is a special configuration of Ingenia 1.5T registered product.
  • 2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 3 Dynamics are reconstructed at prescribed temporal resolution and will contain data shared from earlier and later time points.
  • 4 Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.
  • 5 Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
  • 6 5.6 m in case of complete patient table length stroke.

