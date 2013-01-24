Search terms
With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.
Fast, high-quality images enhance patient experience
Mobile X-ray system can access all hospital areas
Wireless detector for versatile, comfortable positioning
UNIQUE image processing for consistent image quality
Eleva user interface to simplify workflow
Powerful 40kW generator expands range of patients
Fast image availability for immediate feedback
Connectivity options for simple data transfer
