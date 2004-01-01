CombiDiagnost R90 is a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner. A fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management make the versatile system suitable for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips CombiDiagnost R90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Flexible geometry - Versatility in use
The remote controlled tiltable table (-90° to +90°) is ideal for all standard fluoroscopy studies and for traditional X-rays including image stitching. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. The tabletop can hold a patient weighing up to 284 kg (626 lbs.) without restricting movement. The intuitive touchscreen controls geometry movements and fluoroscopy parameters.
The remote controlled tiltable table (-90° to +90°) is ideal for all standard fluoroscopy studies and for traditional X-rays including image stitching. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. The tabletop can hold a patient weighing up to 284 kg (626 lbs.) without restricting movement. The intuitive touchscreen controls geometry movements and fluoroscopy parameters.
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Dose management is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Stitching - Full leg and full spine imaging
The optional automatic image stitching software allows to acquire long-length images. Image acquisition is possible on the table in every position from horizontal to upright¹ and at the vertical stand. The algorithm works fully automatically. A set of smart accessories provides excellent patient comfort and superb image quality.
The optional automatic image stitching software allows to acquire long-length images. Image acquisition is possible on the table in every position from horizontal to upright¹ and at the vertical stand. The algorithm works fully automatically. A set of smart accessories provides excellent patient comfort and superb image quality.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visiualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter radiation correction algorithm for portable X-rays. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. The software reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid free exposures.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension CombiDiagnost R90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
When equipped with a ceiling suspension CombiDiagnost R90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Flexible geometry - Versatility in use
The remote controlled tiltable table (-90° to +90°) is ideal for all standard fluoroscopy studies and for traditional X-rays including image stitching. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. The tabletop can hold a patient weighing up to 284 kg (626 lbs.) without restricting movement. The intuitive touchscreen controls geometry movements and fluoroscopy parameters.
The remote controlled tiltable table (-90° to +90°) is ideal for all standard fluoroscopy studies and for traditional X-rays including image stitching. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. The tabletop can hold a patient weighing up to 284 kg (626 lbs.) without restricting movement. The intuitive touchscreen controls geometry movements and fluoroscopy parameters.
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Dose management is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Stitching - Full leg and full spine imaging
The optional automatic image stitching software allows to acquire long-length images. Image acquisition is possible on the table in every position from horizontal to upright¹ and at the vertical stand. The algorithm works fully automatically. A set of smart accessories provides excellent patient comfort and superb image quality.
The optional automatic image stitching software allows to acquire long-length images. Image acquisition is possible on the table in every position from horizontal to upright¹ and at the vertical stand. The algorithm works fully automatically. A set of smart accessories provides excellent patient comfort and superb image quality.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visiualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter radiation correction algorithm for portable X-rays. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. The software reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid free exposures.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension CombiDiagnost R90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
When equipped with a ceiling suspension CombiDiagnost R90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Specifications
Generator
Generator
Power
65 kW, 80kW optional
Tube voltage exposure
40 - 150 kV
Exposure techniques
Manual: kV-mAs or kV-mA-s Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) - Intelligent Exporuse (IQX)
¹Feature is not available for sale in North America
²Riverain Technologies’ ClearRead Bone Suppression
