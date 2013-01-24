Designed to rest comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 noninvasive ventilation (NIV) mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of NIV mask rotation while using a single NIV mask.
Mask rotation has been proven to decrease skin breakdown, by varying the pressure points on the skin.¹ The AF541 mask allows you to alternate between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, which offloads skin pressure points and supports your mask rotation strategies.
Designed for ease of use
The mask can be easily lifted, or rotated and locked, to free up hands during oral care – or the CapStrap headgear can be removed completely and quickly. The mask is also compatible with traditional 4-point headgear. A convenient nebulizer port makes it easy and efficient to administer drug therapy.
Choose the best fit
The AF541 mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable fit for your patients.
Easy to attach and remove
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 can be used with three elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, and SE.
