Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Respironics AF541 NIV Mask

Respironics AF541

NIV Mask

Find similar products

Designed to rest comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 noninvasive ventilation (NIV) mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of NIV mask rotation while using a single NIV mask.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Addresses skin breakdown || AF541 Features

Alternate between cushions

Mask rotation has been proven to decrease skin breakdown, by varying the pressure points on the skin.¹ The AF541 mask allows you to alternate between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, which offloads skin pressure points and supports your mask rotation strategies.
Aids efficient workflow || AF541 Features

Designed for ease of use

The mask can be easily lifted, or rotated and locked, to free up hands during oral care – or the CapStrap headgear can be removed completely and quickly. The mask is also compatible with traditional 4-point headgear. A convenient nebulizer port makes it easy and efficient to administer drug therapy.
Adjusts for patient comfort || AF541 Features

Choose the best fit

The AF541 mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable fit for your patients.
Accommodates a variety of elbows || AF541 Features

Easy to attach and remove

Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 can be used with three elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, and SE.
  • 1. Schallom M, et al. Pressure Ulcer Incidence in Patients Wearing Nasal-Oral Versus Full-Face NIV masks. AJCC. 2015 July;24(4).

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand