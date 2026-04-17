Packaging
1 box = 20 pouches of individually packed probes
Disposable or reusable
Single use
Patient Application
Adult; Pediatric
Replaces Product
21091A
Shelf Life
not applicable
Use with non Philips products
No
Use with Philips Equipment
- IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
- IntelliVue MMX (867036)
- IntelliVue Extensions 867039, 867040, 867041
- IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server / SLCP M3001A/AL
- IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC M8105A, M8105AS
- IntelliVue MP2 M8102A and X2 M3002A
- Temperature Parameter Module M1029A
- Patient Monitor 6100/6300/6500 867311, 867313, 867315
- IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
DEHP-free
Yes
Use with Philips Supplies
989803221301; 989803221181
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes