Avalon TOCO+ Transducer

Transducer

Avalon Toco+ Transducer measures contractions along with fetal/maternal ECG. It combines reliability and flexibility into one Transducer allowing you to monitor internal or external fetal/maternal measurements conveniently.

Features
The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

Specifications

Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • -500-3000 m (-1640-9840 ft)
Operating Altitude
  • max. 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • max. 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)
Operating Altitude
  • max. 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • max. 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

