Connect your care teams to more intelligent, data-driven care with the Philips Capsule Neuron 3 clinical computing hub. Neuron 3 enables dependable connectivity to medical devices, even through power failures, network outages and patient transports. This versatile device runs Vitals Stream and Chart Xpress applications to help you create workflow efficiencies and enhance the timeliness and accuracy of data.
The Capsule Neuron offers secure wi-fi connectivity to your existing hospital network. Data-in-motion is encrypted directly at the bedside, protecting sensitive information. The USB ports are compatible with USB locking systems.
Focus on security
Unleash your data’s potential with Philips Capsule applications
Helps you move from episodic monitoring to integrated monitoring surveillance with the Vitals Stream application by continuously capturing streaming data from virtually any medical device and delivering data to most hospital information systems. By incorporating the Chart Xpress application, you can automate the capture, validation and delivery of vitals data, eliminating much of the time, hassle and errors associated with manual charting. The Neuron 3 enables timely interventions at the first sign of patient deterioration with the optional Early Warning Scoring System (EWSS)†.
Easy to use, with a positive impact on patient safety
The edge-to-edge glossy, high-resolution touch screen display shows connectivity status and data from connected devices, making it easy to view and manage at a glance. Contextualizing data with patient ID, device ID, location and time helps to increase accuracy.
Support multiple clinical workflows
Available in three configurations, varying the number and type of medical device connectors (up to nine, including a compact configuration for mobile workflows), the Capsule Neuron is ideal for critical care, non-critical care, transport and mobile workflows. The Capsule Neuron transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions to automate vital signs capture and documentation through Chart Xpress. A backup battery allows for up to 7.5 hours of data cache to limit data loss due to network or power loss. The device offers flexible mounting options including wall mount and setting on top of devices, carts and roll stands.
Looking for documentation relating to our products?
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
† Early Warning Score is provided by the built-in, hospital-configured calculator called Capsule Early Warning Scoring System (EWSS), available in the US.
