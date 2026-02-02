Disclaimer

* Feature availability depends on configuration and/or market.

1. Pending 510(k) - not available for sale in the USA.

2. Not available for sale in all geographies.

3. In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the “Smoother” setting, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered back projection. A range is seen across the 4 pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less. Data on file.

4. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

5. Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.

6. The extended field of view (EFOV) of 70 cm is intended solely for use in treatment preparation and the planning/simulation of radiation therapy. It cannot be used for diagnostic purposes. The HU Deviation of water equivalent material of system phantom positioned (partially) outside the scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover is within 15 +/- 15 HU compared to the same object when positioned entirely within the scan FOV. The water equivalent material external contour deviation of body system phantom positioned (partially) outside scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover shall be within 1 mm in terms of mean Hausdorff distance compared to the true external contour.

7. As compared to Big Bore RT.​

9. Optional.