Breakthrough 3D device visualization
Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.
Exceptional guidance during surgery
Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopaedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.
The future of surgical procedures
With the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and ultra-high resolution 3D medical imaging the future of minimally invasive surgical procedures looks bright. Discover how Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips IGT and Interventional Radiologist, envisions the future of surgery.
Philips extends company’s mobile C-arm portfolio with Zenition 10
New cost-effective addition to Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm platform brings flat panel imaging and ease-of-use to routine surgery
Philips further extends its mobile C-arm range with Zenition 30, alleviating staff shortages by empowering surgeons with greater autonomy and personalization
The Zenition 30 gives surgeons a greater level of control, empowering them to work more autonomously and independently. By reducing dependency on support staff, Zenition 30 helps alleviate the staff shortages faced by many hospitals, while its workflow-enhancing features and excellent image quality allow surgeons to deliver high-quality care to more patients.