Sep 30, 2022 by Philips
The challenge of disconnected data and devices

Disconnected data

Hospitals and health systems face many challenges:

 
  • In today’s complex hospital environment, identifying actionable patient insights and overcoming cognitive overload are constant challenges for clinicians. 
  • Across the spectrum of medical devices and platforms, interoperability and data access have been problematic, as patient information can be siloed and systems fail to talk to each other.
  • When data isn’t aggregated and presented in a patient-specific context, care teams can’t prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively or efficiently.

How connected devices can inform clinical decision-making

 

Meaningful insights can help give clinicians the confidence to perform at their best, improving their own satisfaction and the patience experience.
 
This requires eliminating data silos, closing gaps in information, automating administrative tasks and delivering actionable insights. And when data is aggregated, analyzed and contextualized, care teams and decision-makers can prioritize and act on clinical decisions more effectively and efficiently, with visibility into:

 

  • Patient status and condition
  • Patient priority based on needs and attention
  • Indications of worsening condition
  • When a patient is ready for a care setting transition

Screening and devices

Finally, devices that talk together​

 

At Philips, we create platforms and solutions that are open, secure and interoperable, where data flows freely from all devices, regardless of manufacturer. With these solutions, care teams can measure, harvest, organize and connect patient information across multiple devices so that data is unified and presented in context to guide decision-making. Our partnerships create solutions that:

 

  • Integrate with the EMR​
  • Create standardized, flexible and scalable infrastructure​
  • Flex up, flex down capability​
  • Are future-focused
  • Use flexible payment models, such as an as-a-Service approach​

Rush hospital

A critical solution for critical care at Rush University System for Health


Standardized patient monitoring facilitates the quadruple aim. Rush partnered with Philips to standardize its patient monitoring system across its large campus, which included over 700 beds and seven critical care units in three hospitals.

  • Medical device integration

    Medical Device Integration

     

    Philips Capsule can capture streaming clinical data from connected patient devices and deliver contextually rich device data for multiple uses.

    Central monitoring systems

    Central Patient Monitoring Systems


    Philips central patient monitoring systems and clinical workflow solutions provide essential functions such as continuous monitoring from low to high acuity, early warning scoring, mobility and data security.

    Patient monitoring

    Patient Monitoring


    Explore the wide selection of Philips patient monitoring systems and solutions designed to improve patient care, drive clinical performance, and lower costs.

  • Patient information center

    Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)


    Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.

    Support systems

    Clinical Decision Support Systems


    Clinical decision support with Philips can help you recognize subtle changes and enable you to take action early. Explore our clinical decision support systems.

