The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted routine healthcare. Non-urgent care, including imaging procedures, has come to a standstill. The longer the delay, the more this non-urgent care becomes urgent and the greater the backlog of cases. Most of these cases will have to be made up quickly as you restart your routine care. Yet even as you begin to manage this backlog, there will be additional new patients and possible surges in COVID-19 cases that could disrupt the plan.

How do you prioritize and merge new patents with your backlog?

How do you adapt to the required social distancing in your healthcare facility?

Your hospital must not only be prepared to catch up with elective cases, but also become resilient and adaptable to fluctuating care demands.

We’re with you as you prepare for restarting routine care. We have developed modeling tools to help quantify and visualize your potential upcoming care needs as we collaboratively plan for the transition into the ‘new normal’ based on insights from data and experience-based scenarios.