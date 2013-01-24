Florida Hospital for Children’s Emergency Department was looking for solutions to create a non-threatening, child-friendly environment that benefits patients, families, and pediatric caregivers.
The Philips Ambient Experience team performed extensive experience assessments to collect patient and staff insights. This information supported the design of a complete pediatric emergency department, ranked in 2010 as the best pediatric ED in the country in patient satisfaction survey by Press Ganey.
"The Philips Design team, they get health care. They understand what the patient is experiencing. They understand what the patient feels, so they designed the workflow to complement the Ambient environment.”
- Elise MacCarroll, Director of Imaging Systems
Florida Hospital
Philips consultancy experts worked closely with the hospital’s key stakeholders. We approached their challenges by doing extensive experience assessments including:
We evaluated patient journeys through their care cycles in the ED. Plus we co-created with the clinical staff to develop experience touch points to enhance the overall patient visit with a holistic and unique experience.
Our methodology helped to design a completely new pediatric emergency department containing eight patient rooms, one triage room, a playing area, waiting area and medication area.
After the new department opened, studies from Florida Hospital show how an integrated, positive distraction intervention in pediatric x-ray rooms influenced patient distress behaviors, satisfaction, mood, and x-ray scanning time.
According to Florida Hospital, patient volume increased 23% in 2011. And overall volume has almost doubled since the introductions of Ambient Experience.*
Giang Vu
Principal, Strategic Design
Mary Beth Resimius
Business Leader