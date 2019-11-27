Search terms

Design of a radiology department

Based on an integrated healthcare
360° assessment

 

The radiology department of Linköping University Hospital in Sweden was built some 40 years ago; patient type and needs have changed and they have outgrown the facility. Daylight is limited and patient flow is inefficient, affecting patients and staff.

 

Philips Healthcare Tranformation Services Nordic region and Philips Design were approached to support with a current and future needs based strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department, optimizing the patient experience and the care flow for the staff. Patient volume and improved productivity were key ‘issues’ that needed to be addressed. 

Approach

Philips consultants took an integrated healthcare transformation approach (360° assessment) including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process addressing the clinical and operational needs, technology innovation and patient and staff experience.   

 

Our consultants started with a five day on site field visit, including interviews, shadowing and observation sessions of key stakeholders, staff, patients and family in conjunction with data analysis. The current layout and technical organization of the department of radiology were analyzed. 
360 experience flow download (.pdf) file
1.32 MB
The Philips team analyzed examination data, shadowed patients and staff and interviewed key stakeholders to create an Experience Flow of the clinic’s processes. Click on image to enlarge.

Insights in critical improvement opportunities for both patient and staff experience as well as workflow were identified using our unique experience flow mapping tool. 

 

The team developed a concept design based on the identified functional and experience needs. This concept design included a zoning plan for patients, relatives and staff improving the careflow and comfort in areas such as the reception, waiting room, examination room and other functional areas. A schematic design with functional spaces, the medical equipment and corridors was also included. 

 

Our consultants facilitated Cocreate and design review sessions with stakeholders to define the desired patient journey and the patient and staff experience design strategy. 

 

The design plan helps the new department:

  • have a tailored layout around patient journey and staff workflows
  • optimize capacity by maximizing space and flexibility
  • foster an optimal environment for patient experience and staff wellbeing
  • be positioned as knowledge center for complicated cases.
schematic design1 download image
110.0 KB
schematic design2 download image
431.0 KB
The new designs for the ward will have an impact on the daily routine of patients and staff. Click on image to enlarge.

The team also identified studies and modalities to be moved to an outpatient clinic, ensuring the more complex cases are treated at the university hospital.

 

Results* 

The radiology department currently reviews the costs of the construction against other projects, before a final decision is made. The customer has expressed an interest in continuing the collaboration with Philips, either related to the design of the outpatient department or service design within the inpatient department.
mathias axelsson
The Philips team was very creative, innovative and perhaps most of all, very inclusive with face-to-face meeting with patients, referrers, radiology staff and other important functions such as real estate and biomedical engineering. This resulted in a concept optimizing the patient experience, work enviornment, patient flow and efficiency beyond what we could have done on our own. Their work exceeded our expectations, and was a very exciting and rewarding project."

Mathias Axelsson, Head of Department of Radiology

Linköping University Hospital

*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
LiU primary black 19519 JPG full size
University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden has about 6,000 employees, treating patients in need of highly specialized care from all over southeastern Sweden. The hospital’s key focus areas are emergency care, imaging, patient safety and childhood diabetes.

Meet our team

Egil Nilson

Egil V. Nilsen

Head of Solutions Center of Excellence and Healthcare Transformation Services
Consulting Principal,

Western Europe
Egil has extensive strategic and operational healthcare consulting expertise in program development, care flow optimization and technology implementation. As a former hospital executive, he brings practical knowledge to his consulting engagements with both public and private customers. He is a published author on topics such as adverse drug effect monitoring and improving operations in the operating room, as well as a frequent speaker on topics ranging from eHealth to service design in healthcare. Egil holds an M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

Beth Fuller

Elin Frid

Consulting Manager, Nordics region
Elin is a consulting manager in the Nordics working with performance and care flow optimization, change management, digital transformation and project/program management. Apart from working with HTS solutions Elin also has good experience from LSP work in the Nordics, for example from the New Karolinska Hospital. Elin has an engineering degree in Medical Biotechnology from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and has also studied Business and Economics at the Stockholm School of Economics. Before joining Philips Elin has a background as a strategy management consultant from Bain & Co and A.T. Kearney.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

