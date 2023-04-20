Search terms

Philips at ESICM LIVES 2024

07 - 09 October 2024
ESICM LIVES 37th Annual Congress
Centre de Convencions International de Barcelona,
Plaça de Willy Brandt, 11-14, 08019 Barcelona

Our Philips programme during ESICM LIVES 2024 is shaping up and we are excited to share it with you. From hands-on demonstrations with our latest innovations, to symposia with global clinical leaders and subject matter experts, let's work together as we deliver better care for more people.

Product demo

Visual Patient Avatar

Avatar based monitoring, used alongside conventional vital signs visualization, is designed to address situational awareness challenges such as attention tunneling, data overload, high workload and other stressors by helping to

  • Lower perceived workload1*
  • Increase perceived levels of clinical confidence1*

7-9 October 2024

Mon  7 Oct  08.30hr - 19.00 hr (CET)
Tues  8 Oct 08:30hr - 18.30hr  (CET)
Wed  9 Oct  09.30hr - 14.00hr (CET)

Booth #1.05 CCIB – Centre de Convencions International de Barcelona

Registration not required

Lunch symposium schedule

Symposium

Managing Patients with Circulatory Shock: How to Manage and Optimise Cardiac Output in the ICU

Tuesday 08 October 2024

12:30 – 13.30hr (CET)

Room 115, Level 1 CCIB – Centre de Convencions International de Barcelona

Chairperson and Speaker

Professor Bernd Saugel, Hamburg, Germany

 

Speakers

Professor Michelle Chew, Stockholm, Sweden

Professor Daniel Chappell, Frankfurt, Germany

Registration not required

Visit our

Philips Silent ICU Powered by Advanced Interoperability

Explore a live demonstration of how the IEEE 11073 Service-oriented Device Connectivity (SDC) interoperability standard can be utilized as the foundation for a Silent ICU to create an enhanced healing environment in an open ecosystem.

7 – 9 October 2024

Mon  7 Oct  08.30hr - 19.00 hr (CET)
Tues  8 Oct 08:30hr - 18.30hr  (CET)

Wed  9 Oct  09.30hr - 14.00hr (CET)

Booth #1.05 CCIB – Centre de Convencions International de Barcelona 

Registration not required

Sustainability experience

When your perspective changes, everything changes.

At ESICM LIVES 2024 take a 15 minute ride with Philips and Spacebuzz and experience what astronauts call the “overview effect” showing our planet and the impact we have.

7 – 9 October 2024

Mon  7 Oct  08.30hr - 19.00 hr (CET)
Tues  8 Oct 08:30hr –18.30hr  (CET)
Wed  9 Oct  09.30hr - 14.00hr (CET)

Front entrance of CCIB Congress Centre

Register via the QR code above or at the Philips booth.

Footnotes
 

*Compared to traditional monitoring alone

 

