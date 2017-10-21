Home
EANM 2017
EANM 2017
European Association of
Nuclear Medicine

 

October 21- 25, 2017 | Austria Center Vienna | Vienna, Austria

Booth 402

 

At Philips, we believe that molecular imaging has the ability to deliver great value across the healthcare continuum. This year at EANM we’ll show how we’re using innovation to simplify the path to clinical decision-making, enhancing value for imaging teams, health systems and, most critically, patients.
Philips vereos pet-ct scanner
Philips vereos pet-ct patient

Drive improved treatment and care

Designed to bring molecular imaging closer to precision medicine, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital PET/CT system. Vereos offers improved detectability and characterization of small lesions1 and uncompromised lesion detectability in one tenth of the time2.
Learn more
Philips ingenuity tf pet-ct

Enhance the patient and staff experience 

Strike the right balance between your clinical, operational, and financial challenges with Ingenuity TF PET/CT. Leverages Philips’ proprietary Astonish TF technology for enhanced lesion detectability and xPand5 quantification tools assist in measuring and monitoring disease progression. 
Learn more
Philips nuclear medicine

Simplify data and insight gathering 

The latest edition of Philips’ comprehensive advanced visualization and analysis platform, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 provides enterprise‐wide access to a comprehensive suite of Molecular Imaging processing and review applications. 
Learn more

OSU Innovation Talks at EANM 2017
Booth #402

 

Join us at the Philips booth Sunday through Tuesday for short talks about digital PET. Featuring experts from the Wright Center of Innovation in Biomedical Imaging at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Educational and scientific sessions featuring Philips digital photon counting PET system

 

Oral presentations

 

 

Transitioning new technology into the reading room. A secondary reconstruction approach for evaluation of next-generation digital PET/CT

Monday, October 23, 8:00:00 AM - 9:00 AM • Location: Hall F2

Binzel K, Zhang J, Wright CL, Knopp MV

 

Ultra-high definition isotropic 1mm voxel reconstruction in clinical whole body PET – is digital PET making it a reality?

Tuesday, October 24, 11:52 AM–12:03 PM • Location: Hall G2

Knopp MV, Zhang J, Binzel K, Knopp MI, Moore R, Friel MK, Giesel F, Wright CL

 

Phase Ia trial comparing higher definition digital photon counting PET/CT with current photomultiplier PET/CT for head and neck oncology

Tuesday, October 24, 12:25 PM–12:36 PM • Location: Hall G2

Wright CL, Bhatt A, Binzel K, Washington IR, Bhatia P, Subramanian P, Zhang J, Maniawski P, Knopp MV

Eposters

 

Improving quantitative accuracy with use of high and ultra-high definition PET/CT reconstruction

Binzel K, Zhang J, Moore R, Friel M, Knopp MV

 

Feasibility of whole body dynamic acquisitions using nextgeneration digital PET/CT – a preclinical phase I study

Binzel K, Zhang J, Menendez MI, Friel M, Knopp MI, Moore R, Wright CL, Maniawski P, Knopp MV

 

Optimization of high throughput 18FDG murine imaging using a clinical digital PET/CT system

Briley K, Binzel K, Friel M, Moore R, Ellis J, Zhang J, Maniawski P, Knopp MV

 

Improving image quality in preclinical 18F-FDG TOF PET through higher definition image reconstruction

Menendez MI, Zhang J, Moore R, Friel M, Binzel K, Knopp MV

 

Ultra-fast or ultra-low count density whole body PET imaging – pushing the envelope with next-generation digital PET

Knopp MI, Zhang J, Binzel K, Moore R, Friel M, Wright CL, Knopp MV

 

Initial experiences with post-interventional imaging of residual Yttrium-90 activity within microsphere delivery systems using next-generation digital photon counting PET/CT technology

Wright CL, Binzel K, Zhang J, Konate D, Maniawski P, Knopp MV

 

Advanced FDG PET imaging of the orbits using an ultra-high definition digital PET/CT approach

Wright CL, Binzel K, Mohamed M, Zhang J, Maniawski P, Knopp MV

Detailed schedule and the content of sessions is available using the EANM 2017 Congress app. The application can be downloaded from the EANM web site. Philips did not provide any financial support or sponsorship of these sessions.
KLAS Category Leader

Award-winning solutions

Philips IntelliSpace Portal is a proud recipient of a 2015/2016 KLAS Category Leader designation for:

 

  • Enterprise Advanced Visualization
  • Global Patient Administration System South America and Global (non-US) PAS Latin America

 

This win signifies our commitment in delivering exceptional healthcare informatics solutions to help our customers enhance their workflow, advance decision making, and improve patient care.

1Nguyen NC,  Image Quality and Diagnostic Performance of a Digital PET Prototype in Patients with Oncologic Diseases: Initial Experience and Comparison with Analog PET, J Nucl Med 2015; 56:1378–1385

2Zhang J., Evaluation of speed of PET acquisition: How fast can we go? - A validation of list mode PET simulation approach with true acquisitions, SNMMI 2017

