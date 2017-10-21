October 21- 25, 2017 | Austria Center Vienna | Vienna, Austria
Booth 402
Stay connected for news and more
Join us at the Philips booth Sunday through Tuesday for short talks about digital PET. Featuring experts from the Wright Center of Innovation in Biomedical Imaging at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Oral presentations
Transitioning new technology into the reading room. A secondary reconstruction approach for evaluation of next-generation digital PET/CT
Monday, October 23, 8:00:00 AM - 9:00 AM • Location: Hall F2
Binzel K, Zhang J, Wright CL, Knopp MV
Ultra-high definition isotropic 1mm voxel reconstruction in clinical whole body PET – is digital PET making it a reality?
Tuesday, October 24, 11:52 AM–12:03 PM • Location: Hall G2
Knopp MV, Zhang J, Binzel K, Knopp MI, Moore R, Friel MK, Giesel F, Wright CL
Phase Ia trial comparing higher definition digital photon counting PET/CT with current photomultiplier PET/CT for head and neck oncology
Tuesday, October 24, 12:25 PM–12:36 PM • Location: Hall G2
Wright CL, Bhatt A, Binzel K, Washington IR, Bhatia P, Subramanian P, Zhang J, Maniawski P, Knopp MV
Eposters
Improving quantitative accuracy with use of high and ultra-high definition PET/CT reconstruction
Binzel K, Zhang J, Moore R, Friel M, Knopp MV
Feasibility of whole body dynamic acquisitions using nextgeneration digital PET/CT – a preclinical phase I study
Binzel K, Zhang J, Menendez MI, Friel M, Knopp MI, Moore R, Wright CL, Maniawski P, Knopp MV
Optimization of high throughput 18FDG murine imaging using a clinical digital PET/CT system
Briley K, Binzel K, Friel M, Moore R, Ellis J, Zhang J, Maniawski P, Knopp MV
Improving image quality in preclinical 18F-FDG TOF PET through higher definition image reconstruction
Menendez MI, Zhang J, Moore R, Friel M, Binzel K, Knopp MV
Ultra-fast or ultra-low count density whole body PET imaging – pushing the envelope with next-generation digital PET
Knopp MI, Zhang J, Binzel K, Moore R, Friel M, Wright CL, Knopp MV
Initial experiences with post-interventional imaging of residual Yttrium-90 activity within microsphere delivery systems using next-generation digital photon counting PET/CT technology
Wright CL, Binzel K, Zhang J, Konate D, Maniawski P, Knopp MV
Advanced FDG PET imaging of the orbits using an ultra-high definition digital PET/CT approach
Wright CL, Binzel K, Mohamed M, Zhang J, Maniawski P, Knopp MV
Philips IntelliSpace Portal is a proud recipient of a 2015/2016 KLAS Category Leader designation for:
This win signifies our commitment in delivering exceptional healthcare informatics solutions to help our customers enhance their workflow, advance decision making, and improve patient care.
1Nguyen NC, Image Quality and Diagnostic Performance of a Digital PET Prototype in Patients with Oncologic Diseases: Initial Experience and Comparison with Analog PET, J Nucl Med 2015; 56:1378–1385
2Zhang J., Evaluation of speed of PET acquisition: How fast can we go? - A validation of list mode PET simulation approach with true acquisitions, SNMMI 2017