ReCare Hand/wrist stabilisation set

PTE7030MA/37
    This accessory allows patients with impaired grip strength to experience upper body conditioning with a firm grip. With fewer pressure points, neurological patients with decreased grip strength can enjoy the benefits of ReCare steppers.

      Helps to achieve stable, correct hand position

      Glove-like fit secures hand to handle

      Glove-like fit secures hand to handle

      Padded for comfort, the hand wrap secures hands with hook and loop fastener. It fits like a glove and helps to keep hands in proper positioning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory set

        set
        1

      • Adjustment

        -
        Hook and loop straps

      • Product material

        -
        Neoprene foam rubber

