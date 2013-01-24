Search terms
Added stability for users
This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients in building lower leg strength while providing stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make progress while reducing strain on weaker joints.
The rigid frame and straps keep the lower leg in alignment when the patient cannot independently maintain secure alignment. Patients can therefore exercise without a foot slipping off a pedal or without having a leg fall to the side of the exercise equipment. This feature attaches directly and firmly to semi-recumbent stepper pedals. Attachment on the patient is just below the knee to eliminate strain on the knees.
