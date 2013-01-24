Home
ReCare Upright bike

PTE7000MU/37
  • Builds lower-body strength and conditioning Builds lower-body strength and conditioning Builds lower-body strength and conditioning
    Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

    Patients can enjoy the oversized, padded seat with precise positioning for a comfortable ride. Adjustable crank lengths for limited ranges of motion, METs measurements and downloadable workout data help clinicians provide better aid to users.

    Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

    Patients can enjoy the oversized, padded seat with precise positioning for a comfortable ride. Adjustable crank lengths for limited ranges of motion, METs measurements and downloadable workout data help clinicians provide better aid to users.

      Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

      Designed with comfort

      The console displays workout data

      The console displays workout data

      The console displays essential, real-time patient performance feedback. Patient data can be streamed at the same time. Windows display time, rotations per minute, watts, calories, METs, heart rate and power.

      The console features an easy-to-read display

      The console features an easy-to-read display

      Large, bright LED windows make it easy for users and clinicians to monitor important workout data at a glance.

      Adjust crank length to fit range of motion

      Adjust crank length to fit range of motion

      To help patients with limited mobility or injuries, the pedals can be moved along the crank to accommodate a range of motion as small as 15 degrees. Smaller degrees render smaller circular lower-body motions, so that patients can complete a full 360 degree stroke during rehabilitation. Cranks are indexed for keeping track of how far you have improved, as well as for precise repetition.

      Numbered seat and pedal adjustments are available

      Numbered seat and pedal adjustments are available

      By documenting numbered adjustments, patients can quickly and easily set up the bike with indexed seat distance and crank settings.

      Adjust the seat up, down, forwards or backwards

      Adjust the seat up, down, forwards or backwards

      For the best body positioning and comfort, the seat adjusts vertically and horizontally and is secured via locking pop-pins. Settings are indexed for consistent setup for each workout.

      Console measures strength input on left and right sides

      The symmetry programme allows clinicians to measure improvement for patients who are working on strengthening a weaker leg.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
        • ANSI/AAMI
        • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
        • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
        • EN 60601-1-2:2015
        • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
        • EN 60601-1:2006
        • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
        • EN ISO 20957:2013
        • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
        • NB: 0123

      • Max. user weight

        lbs
        440
        kg
        200

      • Net weight

        lbs
        142.2
        kg
        65

      • Overall dimensions

        inches
        47.7 x 25 x 55
        cm
        121 x 64 x 140

      • Power AC

        Volts
        AC 100-240 V

      • Drive train

        Heavy-duty
        • 8-groove poly-V belt
        • with spring-loaded idlers

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Hand pulse

        Yes
        -

      • Programmes

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR
        • Interval profiles
        • Isokinetic
          Isokinetic speed-based resistance (from 25 to 100 RPM)
        • Manual
        • Plateau
        • Symmetry
        • VO2

      • Resistance

        level
        1 to 50
        type
        Magnetic resistance system

      • Start resistance

        watts
        5

      • Work range

        watts
        5 to 750

