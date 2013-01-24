Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

ReCare Recumbent bike

PTE7000MR/37
  • Strengthen knees and ankles without impact Strengthen knees and ankles without impact Strengthen knees and ankles without impact
    -{discount-value}

    ReCare Recumbent bike

    PTE7000MR/37

    Strengthen knees and ankles without impact

    The 7.0 R Recumbent bike sets the standard for providing both comfort and effective exercises. The rotating seat allows users to easily get on and off the bike. Patients can be positioned properly for exercises.

    ReCare Recumbent bike

    Strengthen knees and ankles without impact

    The 7.0 R Recumbent bike sets the standard for providing both comfort and effective exercises. The rotating seat allows users to easily get on and off the bike. Patients can be positioned properly for exercises.

    Strengthen knees and ankles without impact

    The 7.0 R Recumbent bike sets the standard for providing both comfort and effective exercises. The rotating seat allows users to easily get on and off the bike. Patients can be positioned properly for exercises.

    ReCare Recumbent bike

    Strengthen knees and ankles without impact

    The 7.0 R Recumbent bike sets the standard for providing both comfort and effective exercises. The rotating seat allows users to easily get on and off the bike. Patients can be positioned properly for exercises.

    Similar products

    See all recare-physical-therapy

      Strengthen knees and ankles without impact

      With real-time feedback

      The display is easy to read for metrics

      The display is easy to read for metrics

      Large, bright LED windows make it easy for patients and clinicians to view important workout data at a glance.

      The seat and pedal adjustments are numbered

      The seat and pedal adjustments are numbered

      Patients can document their bike setup using the indexed seat distance and crank adjustments. With documented numbers, you can easily reposition these features suitable for your next exercise or rehabilitation session.

      Displays workout data

      Displays workout data

      Patients and clinicians can quickly see essential, real-time performance feedback. Real-time streaming of patients' data is also available for clinicians to download. Windows display time, rotations per minute, watts, calories, METs, heart rate and power.

      Adjust crank length to fit range of motion

      To help patients with limited mobility or injuries, the pedals can be moved along the crank to accommodate a range of motion as small as 15 degrees. Smaller degrees render smaller circular lower-body motions, so that patients can complete a full 360 degree stroke during rehabilitation. Cranks are indexed for keeping track of how far patients have improved, as well as for precise repetition.

      The seat rotates 360 degrees and adjusts forwards and backwards

      The padded seat features contoured curves for the best stability and comfort. This helps people with limited strength and those who need assistance to position themselves better while seated. The seat moves forwards and backwards to accommodate different heights, and also reclines for various hip angles.

      Console measures strength input on left and right sides

      For asymmetrical patients who need to work on strengthening a weaker leg, the symmetry programme allows clinicians to keep record and measure improvement as their patients progress.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
        • ANSI/AAMI
        • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
        • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
        • EN 60601-1-2:2015
        • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
        • EN 60601-1:2006
        • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
        • EN ISO 20957:2013
        • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
        • NB: 0123

      • Max. user weight

        lbs
        440

      • Net weight

        lbs
        180
        kg
        82

      • Overall dimensions

        inches
        55.1 x 32.6 x 46.8
        cm
        140 x 83 x 119

      • Power AC

        Volts
        AC 100-240 V

      • Drive train

        Heavy-duty
        • 8-groove poly-V belt
        • with spring-loaded idlers

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Hand pulse

        Yes
        -

      • Programmes

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • Plateau
        • Symmetry
        • VO2
        • Isokinetic
          Isokinetic speed-based resistance (from 25 to 100 RPM)

      • Resistance

        level
        1 to 50
        type
        Magnetic resistance system

      • Start resistance

        watts
        5

      • Work range

        watts
        5 to 750

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products